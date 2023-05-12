OPP look to identify pedestrian pronounced dead on Sydenham Rd.

Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the identity of a pedestrian who was pronounced dead on a road north of Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday night.
Officers with the OPP Frontenac detachment responded to a collision that involved a pedestrian and a vehicle on Sydenham Road near Railton Road.
Frontenac OPP is trying to identify the man, who was in his mid-20s with a thin build. Police say he had red hair and a red goatee and had no tattoos or noticeable scars.
Any person with information can contact Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932.
