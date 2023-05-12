Menu

Canada

OPP look to identify pedestrian pronounced dead on Sydenham Rd.

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 7:13 am
OPP say a pedestrian died Wednesday night after a collision with a vehicle on Sydenham Road near Railton Road.
OPP say a pedestrian died Wednesday night after a collision with a vehicle on Sydenham Road near Railton Road. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the identity of a pedestrian who was pronounced dead on a road north of Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Officers with the OPP Frontenac detachment responded to a collision that involved a pedestrian and a vehicle on Sydenham Road near Railton Road.

Frontenac OPP is trying to identify the man, who was in his mid-20s with a thin build. Police say he had red hair and a red goatee and had no tattoos or noticeable scars.

Any person with information can contact Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932.

 

