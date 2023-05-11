Menu

Canada

McDonald’s Guelph locations raised $60,000 on McHappy Day

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 11, 2023 5:44 pm
McDonald's
A McDonald's in Calgary, pictured on April 20, 2020. File/Loren Andreae/Global News
It turned out to be a very successful McHappy Day in Guelph.

McDonald’s locations across Canada held their annual McHappy Day where a portion of sales of all menu items goes to local Ronald McDonald House charities.

McDonald’s Restaurants of Guelph spokesperson Trevor Westerhoff said in an email to CJOY and Global News that $60,000 was raised from all of the Guelph locations on Wednesday.

He says the money will go to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Central Ontario and the KidsAbility Foundation.

Westeroff says the money raised was the result of the enthusiasm and tenacity of their crew, the generosity of their guests and community sponsors, and donations by their local owners and operators.

CJOY’s Mike Devine was at the McDonald’s on Sportsworld Drive in Kitchener.

Lisa and Brent from the Breakfast Club on Magic 106 did their show live from the McDonald’s location on Watson Parkway North in Guelph on Wednesday.

CJOY, Magic 106, and Global News are properties of Corus Entertainment.

Guelph NewsMcDonald'sRonald McDonald HouseMcHappy DayBig MacKidsAbility FoundationMcDonald's Restaurants of Guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

