Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Twitter will soon have a new CEO as Musk hints at replacement

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 11, 2023 4:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Concern Twitter changes could spark surge in misinformation'
Concern Twitter changes could spark surge in misinformation
WATCH: Concern Twitter changes could spark surge in misinformation – Mar 31, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new chief executive for the social media platform and that she will be starting in about six weeks.

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Musk said in a tweet.

Musk, however, did not name the candidate.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Poilievre’s attacks on CBC while running ‘to American billionaires’ for support ‘telling’ of values'
Trudeau says Poilievre’s attacks on CBC while running ‘to American billionaires’ for support ‘telling’ of values

The move is likely to allay Tesla investors’ concerns, who have been increasingly worried about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Tesla Inc TSLA.O shares jumped 2.4% in volume spike on the news.

Musk, who said in November he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, has previously not named any prospective candidates.

The billionaire’s first two weeks as the new Twitter owner in October were marked by rapid change. He quickly fired Twitter’s previous CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff in November.

More on Science and Tech
TwitterElon Muskelon musk twitterTwitter CEOelon musk twitter ceonew twitter ceowho will be the new twitter ceo
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers