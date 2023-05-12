Guelph philanthropy group raises money to help with food insecurity among children

Send this page to someone via email

A recent gala in Guelph raised tens of thousands of dollars to help with food insecurity in the community.

The 2023 Royal Reach event generated over $60,000 for two charities: the Children’s Foundation of Guelph Wellington and Food4Kids Guelph.

According to a news release, the money raised at the sold-out May 6 gala at the Cutten Club was more than double what was raised in 2022.

Amanda Kavchak, director of marketing and engagement at the Children’s Foundation of Guelph Wellington, said in a statement that they are incredibly honoured to be this year’s beneficiaries, adding that events like these not only raise awareness about food insecurity but also raise money to keep programs stocked with nutritious food for local students.

Attendees at the gala also selected which charity Royal Beach will partner with in 2024. There were three charities that were voted on and the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington’s Centre for Child and Youth Mental Health and Developmental Services received the most votes.

Royal Reach was created by founded by a small group of Guelph entrepreneurs in an effort to support and give back to the local community.