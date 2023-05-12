Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph philanthropy group raises money to help with food insecurity among children

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 12, 2023 5:01 am
The 2023 Royal Reach gala raised over $60,000 to help two organizations with food insecurity.
The 2023 Royal Reach gala raised over $60,000 to help two organizations with food insecurity. Haley Gill/haleygillphotography.com
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A recent gala in Guelph raised tens of thousands of dollars to help with food insecurity in the community.

The 2023 Royal Reach event generated over $60,000 for two charities: the Children’s Foundation of Guelph Wellington and Food4Kids Guelph.

According to a news release, the money raised at the sold-out May 6 gala at the Cutten Club was more than double what was raised in 2022.

Amanda Kavchak, director of marketing and engagement at the Children’s Foundation of Guelph Wellington, said in a statement that they are incredibly honoured to be this year’s beneficiaries, adding that events like these not only raise awareness about food insecurity but also raise money to keep programs stocked with nutritious food for local students.

Trending Now

Attendees at the gala also selected which charity Royal Beach will partner with in 2024. There were three charities that were voted on and the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington’s Centre for Child and Youth Mental Health and Developmental Services received the most votes.

Story continues below advertisement

Royal Reach was created by founded by a small group of Guelph entrepreneurs in an effort to support and give back to the local community.

 

More on Canada
Guelph NewsFundraiserFood InsecurityCanadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellingtonchildren's foundation of guelph wellingtonFood4Kids GuelphRoyal Reach
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers