A closer look at the Roughriders draft picks on Day 2 of rookie camp

The second day of the Saskatchewan Roughriders rookie camp was underway at the University of Saskatchewan’s Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon Thursday.

Defensive lineman and 2023 draft pick Lake Korte-Moore said his main goal is to compete, make the team and be in Saskatchewan for the long run.

“Honoured to be selected by such a wonderful organization and I’m happy to be out here,” Korte-Moore said.

He said he can’t wait for the vets to hit the field on Sunday.

Korte-Moore said people love football in Saskatchewan, noting it is awesome to see.

He added he’s still trying to get his car and some of his stuff from Vancouver.

He said having the CFL logo on his jersey and the Roughriders logo on his helmet was surreal.

“It’s surreal. When I first got here and I got my helmet and I looked at my locker it was awesome, it was an amazing moment. But at the same time, it’s just back to business, back to playing football again.”

Defensive Back Jaxon Ford was also a draft pick, and said this has been a whirlwind of emotion for him and his family.

“First couple days went pretty well I’d say, just getting ready for when the vets come,” Ford said.

He said he’s learning new things that he can add to his toolset, adding that everyone at the camp is fast, so that speed will take some adjustment.

“Going against these athletes will definitely prepare me for when the vets come.”

He said each day he wants to come back stronger and better, and correct any mistakes he may make.

Practices run until Friday, with the main camp for the veteran players opening up on Sunday.