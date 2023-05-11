Winnipeggers asked to weigh in on 30-year future of downtown

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is looking ahead at the future of downtown and wants Winnipeggers to offer their two cents at an upcoming open house and online.

Called CentrePlan 2050, the initiative aims to create a 30-year plan to guide development in downtown Winnipeg, with the goal of getting more visitors and residents in the city centre long-term.

In an announcement Thursday, the city said the project is focusing on five key themes — living and visiting, greening, getting around, and building downtown, plus re-imagining Graham Avenue.

Winnipeggers can take part in an open house on Thursday, May 25 at Manitoba Hydro Place on Portage Avenue, or provide feedback on the city’s website, where they can also find maps and other information. Feedback will be accepted until mid-June.