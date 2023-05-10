Suspect arrested in connection with North Vancouver assault that left chef beaten

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been arrested after a “comprehensive” investigation looking into an assault that left a restaurant worker with a broken cheekbone.

On Nov. 19, 2022, a North Vancouver pizza chef was attacked while taking on the garbage at the end of his shift around 11 p.m.

Jean Sebastien, the chef, told Global News the suspect beat him badly with a blunt object.

“As I back away, I’m right in front of the hair salon next to Dave & Mel’s and then he pulls out a gun and puts it to my forehead,” Sebastien said.

“And he said, ‘You have 48 hours to leave Vancouver or else’ – basically ‘I’ll kill you’.”

0:55 Serial groper wanted by Vancouver police for assaulting women

Police said after a multi-month investigation, officers arrested a suspect on March 22 and are deeming the assault to be targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

“Following a thorough and exhaustive investigation, (investigators) determined this was not a random attack but rather a targeted incident, (and) the North Vancouver RCMP serious crime unit arrested a suspect,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

“The (male suspect), who is in his 20s and a resident of North Vancouver, has since been released with conditions pending a court date.”

0:39 Man arrested in Abbotsford park, charged with indecent act

Sebastien said back in November, that he does not know who attacked him or why. He said his cheek was broken and he was left traumatized.

“This was a traumatic incident for the victim, said Sahak.

“It also affected the community’s sense of safety. The fact there were many unanswered questions at the start of the investigation left some people fearing for their own safety.

Story continues below advertisement

“We hope this arrest, and the understanding that this was believed to be a targeted attack, restore a sense of security and reassures people that North Vancouver is a safe community.”