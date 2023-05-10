Suspect sought after man punched in the head on Toronto streetcar: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault on a Toronto streetcar.

Toronto police said on May 2, at around 12:45 p.m., officers were called to the Dundas West station after receiving a report of an assault.

Officers said at around 11:45 a.m., a man was on a westbound streetcar at Dundas Street West and Centre Avenue.

According to police, another man approached him “without provocation” and punched him in the head.

Officers are now searching for a man between 30 and 40 years old with a large build, a moustache and a goatee.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

He was seen wearing a blue hoodie with a rip in the back, blue jeans with a tear in the left back pocket and black joggers underneath, and black sneakers with white soles.

“Police believe there may be more victims, at least one in the Yonge Street/Dundas Street area,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.