Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec government rejects Trudeau plan, seeks full control of immigration

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2023 1:57 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault responds to reporters questions at a news conference before question period, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault responds to reporters questions at a news conference before question period, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s plan to increase immigration is stoking fears among Quebec’s political class, who say the changes would reduce the province’s influence in the country and make it harder to protect French.

Provincial legislature members adopted a motion on Wednesday declaring Canada’s plan incompatible with the protection of French in Quebec and that the province must have complete control over its immigration.

Premier Francois Legault said Tuesday that Quebec would not accept a big rise in immigration because of the need to properly integrate, house and educate newcomers.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, has maintained that his government’s plan to take in 500,000 permanent immigrants a year by 2025 — up from 437,000 in 2022 — is necessary to ease labour shortages and create growth.

Trending Now

But while Legault is tangling with Ottawa over immigration powers, the premier is facing criticism at home over soaring numbers of temporary immigrants who aren’t included in provincial targets.

Quebec’s official immigration number is set at around 50,000 people a year, but the opposition parties have noted the real number is much higher due to rising numbers of people who enter the province as temporary foreign workers, skilled workers or students.

Click to play video: 'English speaking entrepreneurs furious after Quebec suspends immigration program'
English speaking entrepreneurs furious after Quebec suspends immigration program
Justin TrudeauImmigrationFrancois LegaultCAQQuebec immigrationQuebec French languageProtecting French languageQuebec French-speaking immigrantsQuebec immigration targetsTrudeau immigration plan
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers