Politics

Ontario bill seeks to secure movable soccer nets, named for teen killed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2023 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Garret’s Legacy Act to be reintroduced at Queen’s Park'
Garret’s Legacy Act to be reintroduced at Queen’s Park
RELATED: Garret Mills' accidental death has inspired an act that would require all soccer nets to be secured to the ground. the 14 year-old died when a net fell on him in May of 2017 – Aug 1, 2018
TORONTO — An Ontario bill that would require movable soccer goals to be secured — named in memory of a 15-year-old boy who was killed by one — has passed a key hurdle and may become law later this year.

Garrett Mills, from Napanee, Ont., was playing in a park on May 12, 2017, with his girlfriend and his best friend, hanging off the crossbar of a movable soccer net and doing chin-ups, when the 200-pound structure fell on top of him.

Ric Bresee, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington for the Progressive Conservatives, introduced Garrett’s Legacy Act, which would establish requirements for safe usage of movable soccer goals that are used by members of the public.

He says movable soccer goals have been blamed for more than 40 deaths across North America, mostly of children.

Story continues below advertisement

The bill has now passed second reading, and is set to go to a committee, then be brought back to the legislature for third and final reading, which Bresee says may happen in the fall.

Bresee says the bill has the support of all sides of the legislature, including the government, and most importantly has the support of the Mills family, who don’t want Garrett’s death to have been in vain.

Click to play video: 'Father vows to protect other kids after son’s tragic death from a toppled soccer net'
Father vows to protect other kids after son’s tragic death from a toppled soccer net
© 2023 The Canadian Press

