With strike coming to an end, Grand River Transit buses to return Thursday

Grand River Transit bus service in Waterloo Region will resume on Thursday after drivers and support staff ratified an agreement on Tuesday.

The region says that it will provide free transit service beginning on Thursday and lasting right through the Victoria Day Holiday weekend.

“The Region of Waterloo understands that residents rely on transit on a daily basis and to show our appreciation for our customers, no fares will be collected on transit from Thursday, May 11, up to and including May 22, Victoria Day,” it said in a release.

The region says that ION service will also be free during that period.

It notes that those who purchased a monthly pass for May before May 8 will receive a monthly pass before June.

Grand River Transit employees initially walked off the job on May 1.

An agreement was reached by Unifor Local 4304 and Grand River Transit on Monday, before it was ratified on Tuesday.

Unifor says the deal includes an 11 per cent pay increase over the three-year deal while also increasing a number of benefits as well.