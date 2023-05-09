Menu

Traffic

Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 4:09 pm
A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say. View image in full screen
A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say. Global News / Chris Dunseith
A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred on Monday at around 3:34 p.m. in the Banbury Road and York Mills Road area.

Police said a child was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a child was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the intersection is blocked off. Motorists are being asked to consider alternate routes.

-more to come…

