Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred on Monday at around 3:34 p.m. in the Banbury Road and York Mills Road area.
Police said a child was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a child was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the intersection is blocked off. Motorists are being asked to consider alternate routes.
-more to come…
