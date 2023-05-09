Send this page to someone via email

When was the last time you bought a concert ticket for $25?

Live Nation is making it possible to see several of your favourite artists for cheap this summer with their newly launched Concert Week. The promotion allows Canadian and American fans access to all-in tickets to more than 3,800 live shows across both countries, with ticket prices as low as $25.

Concert Week kicks off Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. ET and lasts until May 16.

Get ready for Concert Week, May 10-16! $25 All-In Tickets to over 200 shows in Canada. It’s the perfect time to get tickets to see ALL your favourite artists and fill your year with live events. Head to https://t.co/8hCtvWw9kk pic.twitter.com/5BtN6mFqeK — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) May 4, 2023

So how does this work? There are at least 300 artists from a broad range of genres included in the promotion. Available concerts include chart-toppers like Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Shania Twain and Janet Jackson, along with rap and R&B legends like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, TLC and Shaggy. The bands Mötley Crüe, Disturbed and Fall Out Boy are also among the artists listed by Live Nation.

Users can filter through tickets based on artist name or the location of the concerts they’re looking to attend. A variety of seat types will be available for sale.

In Canada, those who bank with RBC were given early access to Live Nation Concert Week. On Tuesday at 10 a.m., RBC clients who applied for an access code were given exclusive entry to try and score discounted concert tickets.

(Depending on the province or state of residence, additional fees and taxes for tickets purchased during Live Nation Concert Week may vary.)

The tickets are certain to sell out quickly, as the average price of a concert ticket has nearly quadrupled over the past two decades. In the last year, outrage over concert ticket prices has grown even louder, as inflated resale markets and surge pricing have left some fans in the dust when it comes to seeing their favourite artists on tour.

In January, top executives from Ticketmaster and Live Nation appeared before the U.S. Senate to argue they do not hold a ticket sale monopoly. The federal questioning was spurred on by a fumbled Taylor Swift ticket presale that allegedly saw software bots illegally obtain tickets and snub thousands of eager fans.

Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation in 2010, reportedly resulting in control of more than 70 per cent of the primary ticketing and live event venues market.

A full list of artists included in Live Nation Concert Week can be viewed on the Live Nation website.