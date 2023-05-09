Menu



Entertainment

Live Nation is selling $25 tickets to thousands of concerts — here’s how to snag some

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 3:31 pm
A split photo. On the left is Adam Levine. In the middle is Shania Twain. On the right is Snoop Dogg. View image in full screen
Live Nation Concert Week, from May 10 to May 16, will let music lovers in Canada and the U.S. purchase $25 tickets to see some of their favourite artists on tour this year. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation and Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns
When was the last time you bought a concert ticket for $25?

Live Nation is making it possible to see several of your favourite artists for cheap this summer with their newly launched Concert Week. The promotion allows Canadian and American fans access to all-in tickets to more than 3,800 live shows across both countries, with ticket prices as low as $25.

Concert Week kicks off Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. ET and lasts until May 16.

So how does this work? There are at least 300 artists from a broad range of genres included in the promotion. Available concerts include chart-toppers like Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Shania Twain and Janet Jackson, along with rap and R&B legends like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, TLC and Shaggy. The bands Mötley Crüe, Disturbed and Fall Out Boy are also among the artists listed by Live Nation.

Users can filter through tickets based on artist name or the location of the concerts they’re looking to attend. A variety of seat types will be available for sale.

In Canada, those who bank with RBC were given early access to Live Nation Concert Week. On Tuesday at 10 a.m., RBC clients who applied for an access code were given exclusive entry to try and score discounted concert tickets.

(Depending on the province or state of residence, additional fees and taxes for tickets purchased during Live Nation Concert Week may vary.)

The tickets are certain to sell out quickly, as the average price of a concert ticket has nearly quadrupled over the past two decades. In the last year, outrage over concert ticket prices has grown even louder, as inflated resale markets and surge pricing have left some fans in the dust when it comes to seeing their favourite artists on tour.

In January, top executives from Ticketmaster and Live Nation appeared before the U.S. Senate to argue they do not hold a ticket sale monopoly. The federal questioning was spurred on by a fumbled Taylor Swift ticket presale that allegedly saw software bots illegally obtain tickets and snub thousands of eager fans.

Ticketmaster CEO apologizes for Taylor Swift concert ticket debacle, blames bots and cyberattack

Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation in 2010, reportedly resulting in control of more than 70 per cent of the primary ticketing and live event venues market.

A full list of artists included in Live Nation Concert Week can be viewed on the Live Nation website.

