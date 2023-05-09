Federally backed initiative to support thousands of Manitobans with housing benefits

Send this page to someone via email

The housing needs of thousands of vulnerable Manitobans are at the forefront of a new initiative co-created by the provincial and federal governments.

The Canada-Manitoba Housing Benefit initiative will provide $154.6 million to support 17,000 people. The support will offer housing benefits ranging from assistance to eligible renters needing help to pay for housing costs to increasing the monthly benefits payment to $350.

Provincial Families Minister Rochelle Squires noted that it is important to retain housing for those at risk.

“Access to stable housing improves the lives and health of Manitobans and the whole-of-government Manitoba homelessness strategy recognizes the importance of retaining housing for those at risk,” said Squires. “Through the CMHB, we will continue to support the housing needs of vulnerable Manitobans, including those at risk of and experiencing homelessness, and provide affordability support that meets the needs of low-income renters.”

Additionally, the new move will also add an additional $72 a month in payments to anyone paying rent that does not include utilities. Other supports include aiding youth transitioning out of the care of Child and Family Services, people at risk of homelessness or those already homeless, and individuals living with mental health and addiction concerns in designated supportive housing buildings. Recipients of the non-EIA Rent Assist program will also receive a one-time payment of $350 in July.

Federal Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen said the support helps low-income Manitobans find a safe and affordable place to call home.

“The changes announced today will improve the program and provide more substantial supports to those who have accessed these benefits. This is another example of the National Housing Strategy at work to provide results for Canadians,” said Hussen.