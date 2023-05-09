Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2023 11:42 am
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the financial and base metal sectors helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.08 points at 20,551.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.70 points at 33,590.99. The S&P 500 index was down 13.23 points at 4,124.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 61.24 points at 12,195.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.65 cents US compared with 74.88 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was down 97 cents at US$72.19 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.23 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down 60 cents at US$2,032.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$3.89 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

