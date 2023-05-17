A Canadian Al Qaeda bomb-maker is coming out of prison. When are terrorists ready for release?

Caught recruiting for an Al Qaeda-linked terrorist cell in Ottawa, Hiva Alizadeh was sentenced to 24 years in 2014. But he is already being released after telling the Parole Board of Canada on Wednesday that he had abandoned terrorism and was ready to move on. At a hearing to approve his request to move to a Toronto halfway house, the 43-year-old insisted that if anyone were to approach him with extremist ideas, he would tell them they were wrong. After pausing to sob into a tissue, he apologized to Canadians. “I promise you, I will be a law-abiding citizen,” he said. Alizadeh is the latest of a growing number of terrorism offenders coming out of Canada’s prisons, raising concerns about public safety. The record has been mixed. Shortly after completing a sentence for terrorism, Kevin Omar Mohamed was re-arrested near Toronto with Al Qaeda literature and bomb-making manuals stored on his phone. View image in full screen Kevin Omar Mohamed was released from prison following his sentence for terrorism, and later arrested again. When Ali Dirie, a member of Toronto 18 terrorist group, was let out of prison, he almost immediately boarded a plane to join an extremist faction in Syria, where he was killed. Advertisement Convicted over a 2017 attack at a Canadian Tire in Toronto, ISIS supporter Rehab Dughmosh has vowed to “do another terrorist attack” once freed. She has been eligible for parole since 2020. Not everyone convicted of terrorism is so unrepentant. Some walk away from extremism, or at least extremist violence, and are never heard from again. But for others, incarceration is only a temporary setback. In 2019, Usman Khan, a British terrorist let out of prison 11 months earlier, stabbed two people to death at a conference on prison rehabilitation. View image in full screen RCMP removes evidence from London, Ont. home following arrests of Hiva Alizadeh and two others, August 26, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley. “The Correctional Service of Canada is well-positioned to manage the unique challenges posed by radicalized offenders,” said spokesperson Marie Pier Lucia. But Canada’s penitentiaries do not offer de-radicalization programs for terrorism offenders or the larger prison population involved in violent extremism. Instead, inmates are referred to general rehabilitation programs that critics say may not be well-suited to offenders locked up because of their devotion to fanatical violence. View image in full screen Courtroom sketch of Hiva Alizadeh, September 17, 2014. Handout As more and more Canadians are being imprisoned for terrorist crimes, authorities are increasingly having to make thorny decisions about their release when their sentences wind down. The last line of defence is the Parole Board, the federal body that decides whether offenders are ready to leave prison once they are eligible, and under what conditions. “Parole contributes to public safety through the gradual, managed and supervised release of offenders into the community,” spokesperson Marielle Gervais said. Board members get annual training that covers “radicalized offenders,” but their task is not easy, and the consequences of a mistake are potentially devastating. Which offenders are on the road to reform, and which will walk out of prison and resume being terrorists? And even if they say they’ve changed, how much credibility do you give the word of offenders whose crimes were inherently deceptive? That was what the Parole Board had to mull as Alizadeh, balding and wearing glasses, sat in a hearing room, explaining that he had seen the error of his ways. Did he mean it?

Oaths of Allegiance An ethnic Kurd born in western Iran, Alizadeh was in his early 20s when he moved to Winnipeg in 2002, joining an uncle in the city. He swore the oath of Canadian citizenship in 2007, but his heart was elsewhere. In March 2009, he left for Iran, crossed the border into Afghanistan and, at a training camp for "Islamic militants," pledged allegiance to Al Qaeda and the Taliban. View image in full screen A Canadian LAV south of the Afghan town of Bazar-e Panjwaii, April 19, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Colin Perkel. For two months, while Canadian soldiers sent to stabilize Afghanistan were dying in bomb attacks, Alizadeh lived with their enemy. He learned how to shoot AK-47s and handguns and apprenticed with a bomb-maker who manufactured explosives used against international coalition forces. He arrived in Canada in July 2009 and moved to Ottawa, where he began preparing for attacks in his adopted home. "We will break their back in their own country," he vowed. To evade police, he used pay phones and public library computers to communicate with his overseas contacts. When he sent them money for weapons, his uncle signed the money transfers. View image in full screen Misbahuddin Ahmed walks out of Ottawa Courthouse on bail, September 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pawel Dwulit. His first recruit was Misbahuddin Ahmed, an Ottawa x-ray technician eager to go abroad for terrorist training. "Alizadeh and Ahmed believed that a global conflict was being fought between the fighters for Islam and the perceived enemies of Islam," a judge would later write. "They considered the fighters for Islam to be engaged in jihad. They began to raise money for their cause, and agreed to get weapons and explosives training, scout targets in Canada, and bring others into their mission. The next recruit they went after was Ahmed's friend Khurram Sher, an Ontario doctor who once auditioned for the Canadian Idol talent contest. View image in full screen Khurram Sher attempted Michael Jackson's moonwalk during his failed Canadian Idol audition. Sher and Ahmed had been part of an aggrieved clique that monitored news coverage they considered anti-Muslim. They wrote letters, including to Prime Minister Stephen Harper, condemning Canada's supposed "blind support for Israel." Ahmed shared "violent jihadist propaganda" with Sher, and on July 20, they held hands while Alizadeh made a pledge of allegiance to "jihad in the name of Allah." "I pledge the same," Sher said. "Exactly what he said." At the meeting, Ahmed was named the group's "emir." But the RCMP was listening.

Project Samossa Despite Alizadeh's attempts at stealth, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service had heard about him from a source and tipped off the RCMP. During an investigation called Project Samossa, the RCMP bugged Alizadeh's phones and planted a video camera at his apartment. Police also conducted covert searches of his residence. In a closet, they found 56 circuit boards designed to trigger improvised bombs. The searches also turned up electronic components for remote detonators and diagrams and notes Alizadeh had made in Afghanistan showing how to make them. Videos with step-by-step instructions on how to manufacture the explosives RDX, PETN and ANFO were found, as well as a cache of violent jihadist propaganda such as beheading videos. The book "40 Quotations Concerning the Merits of Jihad and the Mujahidin," and the speeches of Osama bin Laden were stowed in the same closet, along with a memory stick that held digital copies of a terrorist training manual and instructions on ambushes, kidnappings and poisons. Instead of seizing the materials, the RCMP replaced the electronics with duds that would not function, so investigators could continue monitoring the emerging terrorist group. View image in full screen Police search Ottawa house following arrest of Hiva Alizadeh, August 25, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. At 8 a.m. on August 25, the RCMP moved in. Alizadeh and Ahmed were arrested in Ottawa. Sher was picked up in London, Ont. Ahmed's friend, the Ottawa extremist Awso Peshdary, was arrested and released. "This group posed a real and serious threat to citizens of the National Capital Region and our national security," RCMP Chief Superintendent Serge Therriault said at a news conference. In 2014, Ahmed was sentenced to 14 years but has been out on parole since 2019. At a separate trial, a judge found Sher not guilty, ruling he wasn't a "genuine fanatic wishing to see violent jihad occur in Canada" like Alizadeh. The last of the trio still before the courts, Alizadeh pleaded guilty to avoid a possible life sentence. Instead, was handed 24 years years minus time served. He was permitted to apply for parole after serving half his time. Responding to the case, the Canadian government said Alizadeh had effectively been convicted of treason. His lawyer said he was "truly committed to reforming, to de-radicalizing."