Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign coach’s kid, 4 others

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers really are becoming one big happy family.

With less than 48 hours until the start of rookie camp, the Bombers signed another batch of players, including the coach’s own son.

Head Coach Mike O’Shea‘s son, Canadian receiver Michael O’Shea, was one of five players signed on Monday. The younger O’Shea is a former member of the St Paul’s Crusaders and was not selected in the recent CFL Draft.

He played the last two years for the Okanagan Sun of the CJFL, helping them win the national championship last fall. O’Shea was a first-team All-Canadian while hauling in 28 passes for 483 yards with eight touchdowns.

The Bombers also signed quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, receivers Otis Lanier and Matt Cole, along with defensive end Damian Jackson.

Pigrome is the club’s sixth quarterback under contract after attending Towson State in 2022.

Lanier is also fresh out of university after playing two seasons for the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets.

Cole appeared in three NFL regular season games with San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He spent the 2022 campaign on the Washington Commanders practice roster and also spent time with the New York Jets, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson is both a defensive lineman and a long snapper and joins the Bombers from the University of Buffalo.

The Bombers will open their three-day rookie camp on Wednesday with main camp set to kick off on Sunday.