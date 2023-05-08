Huskies basketball coach named new head coach of German women’s national team

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan‘s head women’s basketball coach is returning to the international stage for the next couple of months as coach of Germany’s women’s national team.

Lisa Thomaidis led Canada’s program from 2013 to 2021 before parting ways with the team following the Tokyo Olympics.

She was offered a full-time position with Germany’s team but turned it down.

“They wanted a full-time coach, and I said I couldn’t do that,” Thomaidis said. “My allegiance is here; my loyalties are here.”

Thomaidis has been coaching the Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team for the past 24 years.

She has agreed to a six-week commitment with the German women’s team and will look at moving forward after it is completed.

“With the FIBA windows, they really aren’t conducive to being able to do both and that was a big reason why I wasn’t able to continue with the Canadian team,” Thomaidis said. “It’s a great opportunity to get back at the international level and a chance to hopefully help a team climb the international ranks.”

This is the first time the team has qualified for the EuroBasket in 12 years.

“Playing and coaching on that stage and at that level has been so great for my development and being able to bring some ideas back to our Huskies team,” Thomaidis said.

Thomaidis will coach her first games for the team at the EuroBasket tournament from June 15 to 25.

In the meantime, she has been putting in some time on the court with the Huskies women’s team.

“We have been using the last few weeks during exams to get in and just have a few sessions per week, work on some skill development and scrimmage against some alumni,” said Thomaidis.