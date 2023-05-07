Pop culture takes centre stage at Saskatoon Entertainment Expo

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s biggest pop culture event of the year has officially wrapped.

Artists, vendors, celebrities and more from across the country set up shop for the Saskatoon Entertainment Expo this weekend at Prairieland Park.

And what would a fan expo be without cosplay. Something those who dressed up say makes them feel welcome.

“It’s just really neat that there is such a community for it here,” said expo goer Aiden Richards, who was dressed up as Kristoff from Frozen, next to his friends dressed up as Anna and the Flash.

“You get to see everyone’s different costumes and there’s no judgement or anything. It’s really cool.”

Artist alley showcased unique prints from a number of vendors who made their way from across Canada to be at this weekend’s show.

Story continues below advertisement

Northern Manitoba artist Michelle Nirmalan, who goes by Bewitching Tears, is relatively new to the convention circuit, but says expos like these are what made her pursue digital art.

“Coming here and talking to people and them being able to touch and feel your product, it makes a difference and you can tell your stories,” Nirmalan said.

She said her favourite part was seeing the kids’ reactions to her work.

“When they walk by and they see My Little Pony, or Wednesday this year, they stop and they kind of freak out with their parents,” she said.

Susan Kuzma, the Prairieland Park Signature Events manager, said the move to a spring event, rather than a winter event has doubled the exhibiters and increased the number of visitors.

“I think we will keep adding more and more components to the show, and the exhibiters and artists alley will continue to grow,” Kuzma said. “And with the celebrities we have brought in, it has definitely improved the show overall.”

Some of those celebrities included the famous Jonathan Frakes, Neal McDonough, Kayla Compton and more.

Kuzma said next year’s show will once again be in the spring, and planning has already begun.

“It is a great opportunity to see the pop culture our city has to offer,” Kuzma said.