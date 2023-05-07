Classic Video liquidation sale begins

Send this page to someone via email

A long line outside Classic Video stretched all the way from inside the store and up the sidewalk on Sunday.

Owner Tom Ivison began selling off as much stock as possible before closing shop after 35 years.

As customers waited in line, they reminisced over their favourite classic video memories, and the things they’ll miss most.

“Tom, and his friendliness and his knowledge and experience and just… niceness, and two, classic videos. Movies from the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Denise Love, who said she’s been going to classic video for 20 years.

“It’s really sad because it’s always been a fixture in Kingston. Especially as a longtime resident, it’s just something you’re used to seeing,” added Daniel Blondin, who was mulling through DVDs.

While people were calm waiting their turn to enter the store, the same can’t be said for what was taking place inside as the store was packed to the gills.

Seasons of tv shows, classic movies, Blu-Rays, DVDs were all flying off the shelves just as quickly as the cashiers could check people out.

Even in the waning days of this historic kKingston business, some people left with a big smile after finding their long lost favourites.

“Even today, I found a movie that I’ve been looking for for years, Yankee Doodle Dandy, and he had it. It made my day,” added Love.

While many showed up for the clearance sale, others stopped by just to see Tom and offer their condolences.

“It’s become like part of the community, so, to see that change and leave, there is, like, a sadness to that,” said Blondin.

Ivison said he’s feeling much better than when he originally announced the closure, and that he’s finding solace in the love shared by the community.

Classic Video will be open until May 27 and a GoFundMe page has been started online to help him cover the costs of the loans he took to keep the business open.