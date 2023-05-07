Menu

Fire

Wildfire evacuation order, alert rescinded for McBride and surrounding area

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 2:56 pm
FILE - A BC Wildfire Service fire fighter is seen battling a fire during the 2017 wildfire season. View image in full screen
FILE - A BC Wildfire Service fire fighter is seen battling a fire during the 2017 wildfire season. Global News/File Photo
The Village of McBride, B.C., and the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George have rescinded all evacuation alerts and orders pertaining to the Teare Creek wildfire.

Although the fire is currently assessed at around 1,100 hectares, it is no longer classified as burning out of control and is being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“BC Wildfire Service advises that their crews continue to conduct mop-up operations as well as danger-tree assessing and falling in active fire area and reminds the public that the Teare Creek wildfire is still an active wildfire and a BCWS worksite,” staff said in a release.

“In order for wildfire suppression activities to continue safely and effectively, the public must stay out of active fire areas.”

The Teare Creek wildfire is burning roughly four kilometres southeast of McBride.

“Crews have made significant progress in the past 48 hours on the Teare Creek wildfire,” BC Wildfire staff wrote in a report.

“The fire is being held, (which) means that the fire is not expected to grow beyond existing containment lines under the current conditions.”

