Canada

100 Kellogg Lane’s annual Spring Market returns to London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 7, 2023 11:59 am
The Spring Market at London's 100 Kellogg Lane has returned for another year. View image in full screen
The Spring Market at London's 100 Kellogg Lane. 100 Kellogg Lane/Facebook
The Spring Market at London’s 100 Kellogg Lane has returned for another year.

The market ramped up last weekend and will be in place until May 14.

The market includes more than 100 vendors and a new third-floor event space.

“We’ve transferred the outdoor village in the courtyard to a tasting garden, so guests can sample wine, beer, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages and food from different vendors, all using a token system,” said event coordinator Kelly Barnes.

“This weekend, we’re running a two-day beer festival, so in addition to the vendors that are already out there, we’re getting nine different breweries from southwestern Ontario,” she added.

The Spring Market is open Thursday to Sunday from April 27-30, May 4-7 and May 11-14. The tasting garden is not available Thursdays.

Hours of operation are 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

More information is available on 100 Kellogg Lane’s website.

-with files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick

More on Canada
LondonShopping100 kellogg laneSpring Market100 Kellogg100 Kellogg Spring MarketLondon Spring Market
