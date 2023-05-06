Menu

Canada

London, Ont. garden centre Heeman’s turns 60 years old

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 6, 2023 3:06 pm
Heeman's is celebrating six decades in business.  . View image in full screen
Heeman's is celebrating six decades in business.  . Heeman's/Facebook
A London, Ont., garden centre has reached a new milestone.

This weekend, Heeman’s is celebrating six decades in business.

“Sixty years, three generations, that’s a lot of time that’s gone through,” said Will Heeman.

His grandparents immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands in 1958 and opened Heeman’s in 1963.

Heeman says the business started as an half-acre patch of strawberries and expanded to grow more fruit, plants and began selling food such as pickled products and honey.

“It’s been a journey,” he said. “It’s really special.”

Heeman predicts around half a million people have visited the garden centre over the past 60 years.

To celebrate, Heeman’s is hosting a garden party on Saturday and Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

There will be garden tours, live music, face painting and food.

More information is available on Heeman’s website.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock 

LondonAnniversaryGarden60th Anniversarygarden centreHeemansHeemanHeeman's 60th anniversary
