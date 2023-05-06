London, Ont. garden centre Heeman’s turns 60 years old

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A London, Ont., garden centre has reached a new milestone.

This weekend, Heeman’s is celebrating six decades in business.

“Sixty years, three generations, that’s a lot of time that’s gone through,” said Will Heeman.

His grandparents immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands in 1958 and opened Heeman’s in 1963.

Heeman says the business started as an half-acre patch of strawberries and expanded to grow more fruit, plants and began selling food such as pickled products and honey.

“It’s been a journey,” he said. “It’s really special.”

Heeman predicts around half a million people have visited the garden centre over the past 60 years.

To celebrate, Heeman’s is hosting a garden party on Saturday and Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

There will be garden tours, live music, face painting and food.

More information is available on Heeman’s website.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock