Canada

Woman killed in single-vehicle, pedestrian collision on Surrey’s Scott Road

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 6, 2023 1:52 pm
Surrey RCMP View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP officers were seen in the area, Saturday morning. Global News
A woman was killed Friday night in Surrey, B.C., after a car hit her while she was trying to cross Scott Road.

According to police, around 10:45 p.m., a woman was struck by Chrysler when she tried to cross Scott Road where there are no crosswalks.

The collision left the woman with fatal injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Fatal collision in Delta leaves woman from Surrey dead'
Fatal collision in Delta leaves woman from Surrey dead

The driver of the Chrysler remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Dangerous, illegal semi-truck pass on Highway 5, near Clearwater, B.C., caught on video'
Dangerous, illegal semi-truck pass on Highway 5, near Clearwater, B.C., caught on video
SurreySurrey RCMPSurrey fatalScott RoadPed collisionSurrey fatal PEDSurrey pedWoman dead in Surrey
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

