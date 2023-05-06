Woman killed in single-vehicle, pedestrian collision on Surrey’s Scott Road

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman was killed Friday night in Surrey, B.C., after a car hit her while she was trying to cross Scott Road.

According to police, around 10:45 p.m., a woman was struck by Chrysler when she tried to cross Scott Road where there are no crosswalks.

The collision left the woman with fatal injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

0:27 Fatal collision in Delta leaves woman from Surrey dead

The driver of the Chrysler remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Story continues below advertisement

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.