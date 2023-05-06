Woman killed in single-vehicle, pedestrian collision on Surrey’s Scott Road

A woman was killed Friday night in Surrey, B.C., after a car hit her while she was trying to cross Scott Road.
According to police, around 10:45 p.m., a woman was struck by Chrysler when she tried to cross Scott Road where there are no crosswalks.
The collision left the woman with fatal injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Chrysler remained on scene and is cooperating with police.
Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
