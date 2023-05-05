B.C. residents remain on high alert as flooding threatens communities

Send this page to someone via email

The risk of flooding is threatening many communities in southern and central B.C.

Officials warn flood conditions could get a lot worse in the coming weeks with more rain in the forecast.

In Cache Creek, at least one home has been destroyed and many others damaged. Dozens of properties and businesses are also behind sandbags.

The highway through Cache Creek is partially open for now although conditions could change quickly.

Residents are also being urged to restrict their water use as village officials are trying to proactively protect the sewer and water systems in case the situation gets worse over the weekend.

In Grand Forks, there is lots of concern about the Granby and Kettle Rivers as they continue to rise.

At least a dozen residents have been told to vacate and almost 600 remain on evacuation alert.

On Friday afternoon, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) issued an evacuation alert for 892 properties in the Village of Salmo and the communities of Erie and Ymir in Electoral Area G due to the risk of flooding.

Residents should be prepared to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

Near Vernon, Whiteman’s Creek is close to bursting its banks and evacuation orders there have been expanded.

The River Forecast Centre has also issued a flood watch for the Middle Fraser including the Cariboo mountains and tributaries east of Quesnel. Everyone in the area is being warned to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

People living in Cache Creek and Grand Forks, as well as the central Interior, Okanagan, Boundary, southern Kootenays and Similkameen regions and on Okanagan Indian Band territory, are asked to remain vigilant and have a household plan in place, the provincial government said in a statement Friday. “This includes putting together a grab-and-go bag that includes essentials, such as a first-aid kit, personal medication, food and water, and important documents, such as insurance papers and birth certificates.”