Okanagan weather: Wet start to the week before heat and sun returns

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 1:54 pm
An upper ridge of high pressure returns the heat to the Okanagan by the end of the week. View image in full screen
An upper ridge of high pressure returns the heat to the Okanagan by the end of the week. SkyTracker Weather
The second week of May got to a wet start and the chance of showers lingered with the risk of a thunderstorm through Monday.

Temperatures were expected to, however, climb back to the upper teens with a chance of a few showers during the afternoon.

By Tuesday, 20 C heat could be cracked with clouds expected to linger before clearing to some sunny breaks.

A mix of sun and cloud are expected to return on Wednesday with a slight chance of a late-day storm as daytime highs settle in the low 20s C.

Afternoon temperatures clamber into the mid-20s C to finish the week with increasing sunshine.

Mother’s Day may get hot with 30 C weather projected for the weekend as an upper ridge of high pressure brings back beautiful blue skies and sunshine for Mom.

BC weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos WeatherShowersMild Weather
