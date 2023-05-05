Smile Cookie Campaign proceeds help Durham Children’s Aid Foundation

Send this page to someone via email

The Smile Cookie Campaign is in full swing this week, so feeding your sweet tooth craving with a cookie will feel extra rewarding.

This year, 100 per cent of proceeds from cookie sales in Durham Region will be going towards supporting the Durham Children’s Aid Foundation.

Since 2004, the foundation has been working to help children, youth and families across the region living in vulnerable situation.

“A lot of our families have suffered a loss of employment, and some people decided not to continue education,” said Dennis Ullman, executive director of the Children’s Aid Foundation. “And the rising cost of food has a huge impact on a lot of our families, who live paycheck to paycheck.”

Bursaries from the campaign will help fund resources with mental health supports, education, and the battle with human trafficking.

“In this region especially, there is big issue of a lot of human trafficking,” said Ullman. “We have a lot of victims that we are working with that we are helping them leave the situations to help them with housing, food, shelter, and education, and any counselling they need moving forward.”

And plus, as Regional Chair of Durham, John Henry says, it’s hard to turn down a cookie. “If you walk into your office with a bunch of cookies with a smile on them, it makes everybody happy,” he said.

“It could change the whole environment, and its participating in a great cause, helping people you work with, and helping people you don’t see.”

Last year, according to Tim Hortons, the campaign hit a record of $15 million dollars raised across Canada, helping over 600 charities and community groups. In Durham Region, over $200,000 dollars was raised, and they’re hoping to top that this year.