Evacuation alerts, orders issued for hundreds of properties by Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has issued evacuation alerts and orders due to potential dangers from flooding.

An evacuation alert has been issued for 591 properties located in Electoral Areas C (Christina Lake), D (Rural Grand Forks) and E (West Boundary).

The area roughly houses 1,182 residents, according to the district.

The addresses in the alert area are outside Grand Forks and Greenwood city limits and were issued around 7 p.m. Thursday.

See the summary of #RDKB Evacuation Orders and Alerts by visiting https://t.co/kauuScLq0L pic.twitter.com/iefhpEP799 — RDKB Emergency Info (@RDKB_Emergency) May 5, 2023

Evacuation orders have also been issued by the regional district as well.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, an evacuation order was issued for two properties on Gilpin Road in Electoral Area D.

The order was issued due to the imminent danger of flooding to the life and property of the residents.

At 12 p.m. Thursday, the Manly Meadows area also was issued an evacuation order for eleven properties, which is also in Electoral Area D.

An evacuation order is also in effect for 10 properties at Beatrice and Division in the South Johnson Flats. Thirty-four addresses on 12 Street in Johnson Flats remain on evacuation alert.

“We have issued this evacuation order as current modeling shows river levels will reach our flood response plan trigger point overnight and we wish to give residents time to evacuate during daylight hours,” Mark Stephens said on Thursday, RDKB’s emergency manager and EOC director.

Local community members are urged to stay up to date with alerts and orders at the district’s website.

Emergency Support Services will be provided to those affected through Canadian Red Cross.

The public is advised to exercise caution and stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and creeks and potentially unstable riverbanks.

They are also requested to report any woody debris and log jams mobilized during the high-streamflow period to the district.

The district does have an emergency operations centre which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be reached at 1-888-747-9119. A 24-hour provincial emergency centre can also be contacted at 1-800-663-3456.

Those in evacuation order areas are strongly urged to leave those areas immediately.

