Environment

Evacuation alerts, orders issued for hundreds of properties by Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 12:11 pm
Evacuation alert map RDKB View image in full screen
An evacuation alert has been issued for 591 properties located in Electoral Areas C (Christina Lake), D (Rural Grand Forks) and E (West Boundary). RDKB
The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has issued evacuation alerts and orders due to potential dangers from flooding.

An evacuation alert has been issued for 591 properties located in Electoral Areas C (Christina Lake), D (Rural Grand Forks) and E (West Boundary).

The area roughly houses 1,182 residents, according to the district.

The addresses in the alert area are outside Grand Forks and Greenwood city limits and were issued around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Flood risk rising in BC Interior'
Flood risk rising in BC Interior

Evacuation orders have also been issued by the regional district as well.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, an evacuation order was issued for two properties on Gilpin Road in Electoral Area D.

The order was issued due to the imminent danger of flooding to the life and property of the residents.

At 12 p.m. Thursday, the Manly Meadows area also was issued an evacuation order for eleven properties, which is also in Electoral Area D.

An evacuation order is also in effect for 10 properties at Beatrice and Division in the South Johnson Flats. Thirty-four addresses on 12 Street in Johnson Flats remain on evacuation alert.

“We have issued this evacuation order as current modeling shows river levels will reach our flood response plan trigger point overnight and we wish to give residents time to evacuate during daylight hours,” Mark Stephens said on Thursday, RDKB’s emergency manager and EOC director.

Local community members are urged to stay up to date with alerts and orders at the district’s website.

Click to play video: 'Local state of emergency remains in Cache Creek'
Local state of emergency remains in Cache Creek

Emergency Support Services will be provided to those affected through Canadian Red Cross.

The public is advised to exercise caution and stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and creeks and potentially unstable riverbanks.

They are also requested to report any woody debris and log jams mobilized during the high-streamflow period to the district.

The district does have an emergency operations centre which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be reached at 1-888-747-9119. A 24-hour provincial emergency centre can also be contacted at 1-800-663-3456.

Those in evacuation order areas are strongly urged to leave those areas immediately.

Click to play video: 'Heavy rain could contribute to flooding in parts of B.C.'
Heavy rain could contribute to flooding in parts of B.C.
BCBC FloodingBC InteriorBC FloodsGreenwoodregional district of kootenay boundaryBC EmergencyBC evacuation ordersBC Evacuation AlertsBC emergency centreBC Kootenay BoundaryFlooding outsite Grand Forks
