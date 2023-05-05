Menu

Fire

Multiple homes destroyed by fire in Fort Saskatchewan

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Homes in Fort Saskatchewan destroyed by fire'
Homes in Fort Saskatchewan destroyed by fire
Three homes went up in flames after midnight in Fort Saskatchewan overnight Thursday. On Friday, it was clear the homes on Boxwood Bend were destroyed.
At least three homes appear to have been destroyed by fire early Friday morning in Fort Saskatchewan.

RCMP received a call at around 1 a.m. about multiple house fires in the Boxwood Bend area.

RCMP said that by the time officers arrived, firefighters were already working to put out the fires.

The fire department will be conducting an initial investigation and alert the RCMP if the fires seem suspicious.

There was no information provided on any potential injuries or the cause.

More to come.

