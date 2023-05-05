Multiple homes destroyed by fire in Fort Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

At least three homes appear to have been destroyed by fire early Friday morning in Fort Saskatchewan.

RCMP received a call at around 1 a.m. about multiple house fires in the Boxwood Bend area.

RCMP said that by the time officers arrived, firefighters were already working to put out the fires.

The fire department will be conducting an initial investigation and alert the RCMP if the fires seem suspicious.

There was no information provided on any potential injuries or the cause.

More to come.