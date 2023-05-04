Another wildfire breaks out along Anthony Henday Drive in west Edmonton

Flames were spotted Thursday afternoon at the same place in west Edmonton where a wildfire sent thick plumes of smoke into the air and shut down Anthony Henday Drive on Monday.
That fire broke out in a grove of trees and in a grassy area between Henday and 184 Street, between 105 and 111 avenues.
It’s not clear if Thursday’s fire is a flare-up from Monday or a new blaze.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called at 12:36 p.m. to reports of smoke at 111 Avenue and 190 Street.
“It is an active fire and 12 units are on scene, with the first unit arriving at 12:42 p.m.,” the fire department said.
As of 1:30 p.m., police said there are no road closures in the area.
The fire comes as dry, hot weather combined with high winds has pushed up the fire risk across Alberta and fuelled several other wildfires across Alberta.
This is a breaking news story. More to come…
