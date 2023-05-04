Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Another wildfire breaks out along Anthony Henday Drive in west Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 3:44 pm
A fire along Anthony Henday Drive in west Edmonton on Thursday, May 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A fire along Anthony Henday Drive in west Edmonton on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Flames were spotted Thursday afternoon at the same place in west Edmonton where a wildfire sent thick plumes of smoke into the air and shut down Anthony Henday Drive on Monday.

That fire broke out in a grove of trees and in a grassy area between Henday and 184 Street, between 105 and 111 avenues.

It’s not clear if Thursday’s fire is a flare-up from Monday or a new blaze.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called at 12:36 p.m. to reports of smoke at 111 Avenue and 190 Street.

“It is an active fire and 12 units are on scene, with the first unit arriving at 12:42 p.m.,” the fire department said.

Click to play video: 'Large grass fire breaks out in west Edmonton along Anthony Henday Drive'
Large grass fire breaks out in west Edmonton along Anthony Henday Drive

As of 1:30 p.m., police said there are no road closures in the area.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The fire comes as dry, hot weather combined with high winds has pushed up the fire risk across Alberta and fuelled several other wildfires across Alberta.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

More on Canada
Edmonton weatherEdmonton Fire RescueEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesAnthony Henday DriveWest Edmonton FireEdmonton Wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers