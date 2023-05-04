Another wildfire breaks out along Anthony Henday Drive in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Flames were spotted Thursday afternoon at the same place in west Edmonton where a wildfire sent thick plumes of smoke into the air and shut down Anthony Henday Drive on Monday.

That fire broke out in a grove of trees and in a grassy area between Henday and 184 Street, between 105 and 111 avenues.

It’s not clear if Thursday’s fire is a flare-up from Monday or a new blaze.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called at 12:36 p.m. to reports of smoke at 111 Avenue and 190 Street.

“It is an active fire and 12 units are on scene, with the first unit arriving at 12:42 p.m.,” the fire department said.

1:23 Large grass fire breaks out in west Edmonton along Anthony Henday Drive

As of 1:30 p.m., police said there are no road closures in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire comes as dry, hot weather combined with high winds has pushed up the fire risk across Alberta and fuelled several other wildfires across Alberta.

Another grass fire in West Edmonton. Fire crews are battling the blaze near 189th St and 111th Ave. NW. Traffic is backed up on the Henday with exit 23 blocked completely.#yeg #Edmonton #Alberta pic.twitter.com/VpzqZbewv1 — Saif Kaisar (@StaySaif) May 4, 2023

This is a breaking news story. More to come…