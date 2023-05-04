Road closures in Kelowna this weekend for parade, triathlon

Send this page to someone via email

Two events in Kelowna, B.C., this weekend will result in a pair of temporary road closures.

On Saturday, the Kelowna Pipe Band will hold its annual Spring Fling at Waterfront Park. The 100th anniversary celebration will feature a downtown parade plus festivities.

To accommodate the parade, which is expected to start at 10 a.m. and run around 90 minutes, Bernard Avenue will be closed from The Sails to St. Paul Street. The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Also, Abbott Street will be closed during that time from Leon Avenue to The Sails. Flaggers will be present at all intersections to help direct traffic, and crossroads along Bernard Avenue will be open for east-west traffic when there are gaps in the parade.

The city noted that parking will be restricted along the parade route on Bernard Avenue starting at 7 a.m., with illegally parked vehicles being courtesy towed to side streets or the Kerry Park parking lot.

On Sunday, the annual Cherry Blossom Triathlon will take place in and around the H2O Centre in the Lower Mission neighbourhood.

During the race, there will be one-lane closures in effect from 5 a.m. to noon, including:

Right lane for northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Old Meadows Road to Casorso Road

Eastbound traffic on Casorso Road from Gordon Drive to Swamp Road

Right turn lane on Dehart Road to Gordon Drive

In addition, the city said there will be no left turns off Lequime Road onto Gordon Drive, with a detour available to Cook Road or Lexington Drive.

Further, the city says motorists can expect minor delays at these intersections, from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m., as participants will be crossing the street:

Lexington Drive and Gordon Drive

Lequime Road and Gordon Drive

Old Meadows Road and Gordon Drive

Bartholomew Court and Dehart Road

Also, transit stops along the east side of Gordon Drive, from Dehart Road to Casorso Road, will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

More information about the race is available online.