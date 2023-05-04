Manitoba grand chiefs among Indigenous leaders in London for coronation

Send this page to someone via email

A delegation of Indigenous leaders from Canada has met with King Charles ahead of Saturday’s coronation.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed and Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron had an audience at Buckingham Palace.

Obed says the leaders were able to talk about the issues facing their communities and invited the King to visit Canada to continue the work of reconciliation.

The three leaders say this meeting was about establishing a relationship with the King, and that the tougher conversations about Canada’s colonial history will come later.

APRIL 30, 2023 First Nations Leaders in Manitoba Stand United in Acknowledging the Coronation of King Charles III and Reminding the Crown of their Responsibility to Honour the Treaties and Prioritize Reconciliationhttps://t.co/En8WqUQ0fy — Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (@AMCMBChiefs) April 30, 2023

Other Indigenous leaders have also travelled to London for the coronation, including several grand chiefs from Manitoba.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee and Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick say they’ve come in part to remind the King of his treaty relationship with Indigenous people in Canada.