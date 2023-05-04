Menu

Politics

Manitoba grand chiefs among Indigenous leaders in London for coronation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2023 1:59 pm
Britain's King Charles III receives Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday May 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Britain's King Charles III receives Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday May 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP
A delegation of Indigenous leaders from Canada has met with King Charles ahead of Saturday’s coronation.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed and Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron had an audience at Buckingham Palace.

Obed says the leaders were able to talk about the issues facing their communities and invited the King to visit Canada to continue the work of reconciliation.

The three leaders say this meeting was about establishing a relationship with the King, and that the tougher conversations about Canada’s colonial history will come later.

Other Indigenous leaders have also travelled to London for the coronation, including several grand chiefs from Manitoba.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee and Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick say they’ve come in part to remind the King of his treaty relationship with Indigenous people in Canada.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

