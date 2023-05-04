New Brunswick man charged after driving into RCMP cruiser, fleeing: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old New Brunswick man is facing several charges after police say the man drove into a police vehicle twice and fled the scene after failing to pull over during an incident in Berwick, N.B., on April 4.

In a release from the RCMP, police say they initially tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation but the driver didn’t comply.

“The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot and police were able to confirm the identity of the driver, a 29-year-old man who was known to police,” the release continues. “The driver then drove the vehicle into the police car, backed up and hit the police car a second time, and then fled the scene.”

The Sussex RCMP detachment said officers were unable to locate the driver at the time due to their police vehicle sustaining significant damages from the collision.

On April 14, an arrest warrant was issued for the man on charges, including assaulting a police officer, mischief to a police vehicle, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said they were able to locate and arrest the suspect on Tuesday at a home in Elgin, N.B.

“He attempted to flee from police, but was arrested without incident minutes later,” RCMP said.

The suspect appeared in Saint John Provincial Court on Wednesday. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return on May 31.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.