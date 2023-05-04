Racist graffiti found at conservation area south of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP are investigating graffiti that they deem to be racist was found in a conservation area south of Peterborough.

OPP say two separate incidents were reported on May 2 in which graffiti that included spray-painted words were found in or in close proximity to the Squirrel Creek Conservation Area, about 16 kilometres south of the city in neighbouring Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

OPP did not repeat what the graffiti said.

Police say the exact timeframe in which the incidents occurred is not known.

The investigation is ongoing and has been forwarded to the OPP’s hate crimes unit for review and input.

Anyone with information on the incidents can call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).