Severe thunderstorms could sweep across much of Alberta Wednesday night

It’s a hot day in Alberta and unstable weather has been forming along the foothills, leading to the first severe thunderstorm watch of the season.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable Wednesday evening for the development of thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

The watch was in effect much of the foothills, stretching from south of Calgary up to the Grande Cache region, and east into central Alberta.

Storm activity could be seen on the radar near Nordegg and Hinton around 5 p.m., moving east across the middle of the province.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the national weather agency said.

The watch was ended about an hour and a half after it was issued.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

The watches came as much of central Alberta, including Edmonton, remain under a heat warning. Temperatures reaching 29 C combined with overnight lows near 14 C are expected.

The weather isn’t expected to cool until the weekend.