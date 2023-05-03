Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Residents safe following apparent home electrical fire in Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 2:45 pm
A firefighter sprays water on a Calgary home on Rundlecairn Road, on May 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A firefighter sprays water on a Calgary home on Rundlecairn Road, on May 3, 2023. Global News
Two people who were inside a Calgary home when the exterior caught fire are safe.

Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Calgary Fire Department was called to a home on Rundlecairn Road.

The two people inside were able to evacuate safely.

Images from the scene show that the firefighters had to get through the exterior siding of the home to put out the fire. Crews confirmed there was no smoke or fire damage to the inside of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears to have started near an electrical outlet, CFD public information officer Carol Henke told Global News, confirming it was not suspicious in nature.

Calgary fire crews are shown after putting out a house fire on Rundlecairn Road, on May 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary fire crews are shown after putting out a house fire on Rundlecairn Road, on May 3, 2023. Global News
House FireCalgary fire departmentCalgary Fireelectrical firecalgary home fireRundlecairn Road
