Residents safe following apparent home electrical fire in Calgary

Two people who were inside a Calgary home when the exterior caught fire are safe.

Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Calgary Fire Department was called to a home on Rundlecairn Road.

The two people inside were able to evacuate safely.

Images from the scene show that the firefighters had to get through the exterior siding of the home to put out the fire. Crews confirmed there was no smoke or fire damage to the inside of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears to have started near an electrical outlet, CFD public information officer Carol Henke told Global News, confirming it was not suspicious in nature.