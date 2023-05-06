How tech is helping Canadians living with dementia

Social robots At the University of Toronto, social robots are being built and programmed to help older adults. “It’s a really exciting time to be in robotics. There’s a lot of opportunities in terms of the development of robots to support people,” said Goldie Nejat, a professor in the department of mechanical and industrial engineering at the University of Toronto. “We’re right now paving the way for this emerging technology.” View image in full screen Goldie Nejat, a professor in the department of mechanical and industrial engineering at the University of Toronto. Nejat runs the robotics research lab. She is also the Canada research chair for robots for society. Advertisement “The idea is that we can design these robots to support cognitive interventions, social interventions, as well as helping people through the day.” Shape Created with Sketch. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The idea is that we can design these robots to support cognitive interventions, social interventions, as well as helping people through the day." Robots don’t actually do the daily tasks but help to prompt and remind. Interaction is key as robots use a combination of verbal and nonverbal communication. Social robots can assist those living with dementia, whether at home or in a more traditional care facility. Nejat, a world-renowned expert on social robots, and her team have conducted numerous user studies, “probably over 1,000 hours of interaction with older adults, those individuals living with cognitive impairments and dementia.” “And we’ve seen high success rates, a 98 per cent engagement and compliance with the robots,” Nejat said. Master’s students Fraser Robinson and Zinan Cen are working on Leia the robot, which is being designed to assist seniors with getting dressed. For example, Leia will prompt a user to put their arm in a sleeve of a shirt. Robinson explained why it was important for social robots to communicate the way people do, with facial expressions, gestures and speech. “As you can see, (Leia) uses phrases like, ‘It would make me happy’ and also celebrates with the user when they have a success and when they reach the end of the activity. We’ve actually done previous research with other students and in other work that has shown that the emotional strategy is one of the best that works well with people because it’s able to connect with them in a very human way.” There’s also Salt, the dancing robot to help with physical activity. Nan Ling, a robotics student, says Salt is used to conduct dance sessions with older adults. 1 7 View image in gallery mode Salt, seen here, dancing to "The Twist". Global News 2 7 View image in gallery mode Robotics student, Nan Ling working on Salt, another social robot. Global News 3 7 View image in gallery mode Masters students, Fraser Robinson (middle right) and Zinan Cen (middle left), demoing their smart clothing wearable for older adults. Global News 4 7 View image in gallery mode Zinan Cen showing us the wires on the back of his smart clothing wearable for older adults. Global News 5 7 View image in gallery mode Leia, is a socially assistive robot at the University of Toronto's mechanical and industrial engineering's lab. Global News 6 7 View image in gallery mode PhD canidate Cristina Getson showing how Pepper, the health-screening robot, works. Global News Story continues below advertisement 7 7 View image in gallery mode Pepper, the health-screening robot. Global News “We have a set of programmed movements and we match all the movements to each individual music,” Ling said. There’s also Pepper, the health-screening robot that will ask visitors a series of questions to determine if the person is COVID-free and allowed to enter a facility. “And if any of the screening questions were not passed correctly, then it would sound an audible alarm and ask you to go see reception. So there is always a person at the other end who will deal with any cases that require human attention,” said Cristina Getson, a PhD candidate in robotics in Nejat’s lab. More research needs to be done when it comes to dementia and diversity, but Nejat said inclusion is at the forefront of her team’s work. “We want to be able to have fair access to technology, no matter where you are in the country,” she said. “We have older adults [who may not] necessarily speak English or French, so we want to support their mother tongue and to be able to let them have the same support. So we’ve had our robots speak different languages.”

Specialized care in a hospital setting In Whitby, Ont., Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences offers specialized care for patients with dementia. “Living with dementia is a complex situation where people lose their skill. They don’t lose it all at once, … but as the illness progresses, we know that there will be more and more complex needs that we hope technology will support,” said Dr. Amer Burhan, geriatric psychiatrist and physician-in-chief at Ontario Shores Centre. Advertisement View image in full screen Dr. Amer Burhan, geriatric psychiatrist and physician-in-chief at Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences, speaking with colleagues. Global News The public teaching hospital teamed up with Ontario Tech University to innovate and test new approaches and tools to help caregivers and those living with dementia. One of these is reminiscence therapy. The way it works is that residents will put on a VR headset and be virtually transported to a place where they’re most familiar, like their living room. And within the virtual living room are common features like a TV, photo album and music speaker. “Family members can actually upload some personal pictures (so patients can) recollect memories from their past,” said Dr. Winnie Sun, an associate professor at Ontario Tech. She said photos trigger the “memories they enjoy, the events or the places from the past that they really enjoy. It’s meaningful and relevant to them.” Ron Beleno cared for his late father, Rey, who had Alzheimer’s for more than a decade. Now Beleno is an advocate for those with dementia, and he believes virtual reminiscence therapy can make a difference. “The ability to kind of put on some kind of goggles or something so that he could actually feel and see, let’s say, what it’s like back in the Philippines,” Beleno said. “You showed a photo of the Philippines, and you make him hear that as well. The sounds of the water and all that here, he’s going to start talking for about half an hour to an hour about the Philippines. And there’s a little bit of a cultural caregiving piece here.” 1 4 View image in gallery mode Onatrio Tech grad student Farzana Rahman demos a VR headset. Global News 2 4 View image in gallery mode Wearable device that researchers are hoping will be able to predict when someone with dementia will become agitated or aggressive. Global News 3 4 View image in gallery mode Virtual reminiscence therapy. Global News 4 4 View image in gallery mode Staff and a patient with dementia looking at a sailboat in water in the 360 virtual room. Global News And for those who may not be comfortable with a headset they can always be immersed in the facility’s 360 virtual reality room. Some common symptoms of dementia are agitation and aggression, so the team is using wearable devices that monitor things like body temperature and pulse rate, which could predict signs and symptoms which may precede an episode. “It is quite distressing to the patient themselves as well as the caregivers,” said Elaina Niciforos, research coordinator at Ontario Shores. “Being able to see what signs and symptoms are shown within five to 10 minutes before those agitation or aggression episodes is a really important indicator to helping them live their best life.” Shape Created with Sketch. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Being able to see what signs and symptoms are shown within five to 10 minutes before those agitation or aggression episodes is a really important indicator to helping them live their best life." And Dr. Burhan hopes that the work being done here will translate outside of the walls of the centre helping Canadians who are living with dementia and their caregivers. “I think the trick is to be able to think about what is needed, co-design it with people who are involved, and then look at technological solutions that are suitable, implementable and scalable.” See this and other original stories about our world on The New Reality airing Saturday nights on Global TV, and on globalnews.ca.