Barrie police arrest man in domestic investigation after collision on Highway 400

Send this page to someone via email

Police were on the scene of a crash on Highway 400 in the northbound lane near Innisfil, Ont., after the driver fled on Tuesday.

Barrie police said a driver involved in the crash fled east and was arrested a short while later in connection to a potential domestic issue.

The K9 unit was used to track the suspect, according to investigators.

Police could not say if officers were in pursuit of a suspect leading to the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police. They said the same person was arrested in connection with a domestic investigation.

The northbound lanes at Innisfil Beach Road were closed for a time but had reopened by Tuesday evening.

— with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan