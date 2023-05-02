Barrie police arrest man in domestic investigation after collision on Highway 400

Police were on the scene of a crash on Highway 400 in the northbound lane near Innisfil, Ont., after the driver fled on Tuesday.
Barrie police said a driver involved in the crash fled east and was arrested a short while later in connection to a potential domestic issue.
The K9 unit was used to track the suspect, according to investigators.
Police could not say if officers were in pursuit of a suspect leading to the collision.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police. They said the same person was arrested in connection with a domestic investigation.
The northbound lanes at Innisfil Beach Road were closed for a time but had reopened by Tuesday evening.
— with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan
