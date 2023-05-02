Cambridge dumpster fire sparks arrest warrant for suspected arsonist: police

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a dumpster fire in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.
The fire was discovered in the Galt area of Cambridge at around 4:30 p.m., according to a release from police.
They say firefighters from the Cambridge Fire Department extinguished the dumpster fire which was located had occurred near Franklin Boulevard and Dundas Street South.
Trending Now
No injuries were reported to police in connection with the fire.
Police say a warrant for arson charges and failure to comply was issued for a man from Cambridge.
More on Crime
- ‘Invasion of privacy’: Women say they found a hidden camera in bathroom of B.C. Airbnb
- For second time, William Sandeson appeals conviction in Taylor Samson murder
- ‘I apologize to everyone,’ Ontario man says at sentencing for throwing gravel at prime minister
- ‘Zero leads’: Shooter vanishes after killing 5 neighbours, say Texas police
Comments