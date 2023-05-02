Menu

Crime

Cambridge dumpster fire sparks arrest warrant for suspected arsonist: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 2:34 pm
A Cambridge fire truck. View image in full screen
A Cambridge fire truck. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a dumpster fire in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.

The fire was discovered in the Galt area of Cambridge at around 4:30 p.m., according to a release from police.

They say firefighters from the Cambridge Fire Department extinguished the dumpster fire which was located had occurred near Franklin Boulevard and Dundas Street South.

No injuries were reported to police in connection with the fire.

Police say a warrant for arson charges and failure to comply was issued for a man from Cambridge.

