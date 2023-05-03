Future of Minden helipad uncertain as ER slated to close June 1

Send this page to someone via email

While the emergency room at the hospital in Minden, Ont., is set to close June 1, the future of the hospital’s helipad has yet to be determined

Global News Peterborough has received data from Ornge air ambulance, which shows over the past five years, nearly 40 per cent of all landings/patient transfers for the Haliburton Highlands Health Services were at the Minden hospital site. The remaining were at the hospital in Haliburton, 30 kilometres northeast.

The health board in late April announced it was closing the Minden emergency department and consolidating all services with the Haliburton hospital. Officials, including HHHS president and CEO Carolyn Plummer, cite ongoing “serious” staff shortages and the challenges to recruit staff as the main reasons for the closure.

However, Plummer says the future of the helipad at the Minden site has yet to be determined.

“All air ambulance transfers from HHHS will take place at the Haliburton helipad as of June 1, 2023,” she told Global News Peterborough in an email. “HHHS continues to discuss the future status of the Minden helipad with its partners.”

Ornge reports that from Jan. 1, 2019 to April 30, 2023, its air ambulances made a total of 260 landings combined at the Minden and Haliburton sites.

Of 260 landings over that time period, 98 were made at the Minden site — approximately 38 per cent.

Over the same time period, there were 345 patient requests serviced (Ornge describes them as actual patient transfers due to interfacility or on-scene requests and may include the landings data).

Of the 345 patient requests serviced, 129 were in Minden — approximately 37 per cent (breakdown on the data below):

Landings Jan. 1, 2019 to April 30, 2023 2019: Minden 15; Haliburton 26

2020: Minden 27; Haliburton 43

2021: Minden 25; Haliburton 47

2022: Minden 25; Haliburton 37

2023: Minden 6; Haliburton 9

Patient requests serviced Jan, 1, 2019 to April 30, 2023 2019: Minden 24; Haliburton 37

2020: Minden 39; Haliburton 59

2021: Minden 25; Haliburton 59

2022: Minden 35; Haliburton 47

2023: Minden 6; Haliburton 14

When asked if there are any concerns that air ambulance services will be impacted for the Minden area with the ER closure, Plummer stated: “Given that the helipads are primarily used when HHHS contacts Ornge for a transfer, after patients have been received at our Emergency Department, the helipad at the Haliburton site will service the emergency and air ambulance needs of Haliburton County.”

Support grows

Minden Hills Township Mayor Bob Carter has called the ER closure decision an “ill-advised, ill-timed and ill-planned decision.”

He and council say there was no prior consultation about a closure and questions the timing of the closure in June, given the area’s population of 7,000 often triples with cottagers and tourists during the summer months.

Haliburton County council has requested a meeting with the board this month to outline its implementation plan and the impact on other services, such as paramedics. The council represents the townships of Minden Hills, Algonquin Highlands, Highlands East and the Municipality of Dysart et al.

Last week a petition with 3,300 signatures asking for a one-year moratorium on the closure of the Minden ER was presented at Queen’s Park by Minden residents Patrick Porzuczek and Richard Bradley and brought forward by NDP MPPs.

Ontario’s Health Minister Sylvia Jones stated during question period sessions that the decision was made by the health board, not the province.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock MPP Laurie Scott repeated an earlier statement that the decision to close the Minden ER “took us as a community off guard” and noted the outpouring of support.

However, she says the hospital board has the authority to make “these decisions.”

“I respect that. If the board chooses to reverse or delay, I will continue to work with them to explore all solutions,” she stated on her Facebook page. “Alternatively, I will work with them, their stakeholders, partners and the community to explore other health care opportunities.”

The community outpouring has prompted the creation of the “Minden Matters” website to raise awareness of the closure.

On social media, the Facebook group “Save Minden Ontario Emergency Room” has more than 4,300 followers, while a subsequent online petition launched by Porzuczek asking to save the ER has garnered more than 8,680 signatures as of noontime Wednesday, May 3.

