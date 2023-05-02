Menu

Money

Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands tops earnings estimates as sales surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2023 9:30 am
Tim Hortons and Starbucks in Canada are making changes to their rewards programs for Canadian customers. Starbucks will be increasing the number of points needed to redeem free items while Tim Hortons says it is shifting from a visit-based system to a spending-based rewards program – Feb 13, 2023
Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$277 million, up from US$270 million a year earlier, as its revenue also climbed higher.

The parent company of Tim Hortons, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 61 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 59 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled US$1.59 billion, up from US$1.45 billion in the first three months of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, Restaurant Brands says it earned 75 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 64 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 64 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

In addition to Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands includes Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

