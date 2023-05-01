At least 6 dead after Illinois dust storm causes massive pileup on highway

Send this page to someone via email

A blinding dust storm in south-central Illinois kicked up by strong winds caused numerous vehicle collisions on Interstate 55 that killed at least six people on Monday, police said.

Between 40 to 60 cars and several tractor-trailers were involved in the pileup, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick told reporters, after dangerous clouds of dust and dirt blew over the highway from nearby farm fields.

Two of the tractor-trailers caught fire, he added.

View image in full screen First responders attend the scene of a multi-car pileup on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, Ill., on May 1, 2023, after high winds kicked up dangerous clouds of dust from nearby farm fields. Storyful

The interstate was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, which lies roughly 120 kilometres north of St. Louis, Mo.

Starrick told reporters that it was a spring version of a “whiteout situation” typically seen in winter snowstorms.

“The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility,” he said.

The National Weather Service said winds were gusting between 56 and 74 kph, adding the dust came from “newly plowed fields.”

Be careful while driving on I-55 in northern Montgomery County IL. Combination of newly plowed fields & gusty northwest winds is generating a dust storm in this area. Also, there have been reports of several accidents in the area due to reduction in visibility. #ilwx https://t.co/lWj1Gfcbya — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 1, 2023

Starrick said more than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries following the crashes, which occurred in both the southbound and northbound lanes.

He added I-55 would remained closed in the area until at least early Tuesday.

—With files from the Associated Press