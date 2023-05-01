Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market to operate at Quaker Foods City Square

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market will use the Quaker Foods City Square in downtown Peterborough for its summertime operations beginning Wednesday.

On Monday, the City of Peterborough announced the market will host operations at the public square on Charlotte Street every Wednesday and Saturday from May 3 to Oct. 28. Each market day will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Quaker Foods City Square used to be a municipal parking lot that also hosted weekly farmers markets on Wednesdays.

Town Ward councillors Alex Bierk and Joy Lachica stated they are “thrilled” the market will operate at the public square in the heart of the downtown.

“The market fulfills two important roles for our downtown – it provides local produce, prepared food and local artisans’ work, and perhaps more importantly it helps build a sense of community,” they said in a joint statement. “It will be a great experience to stroll through the Square, pick up some local goodies at the market and meet up with friends and neighbours.”

Jeff Wagner, chairperson of the farmers market, says the organization is “genuinely excited” for the opportunity provided by the city.

“There is an understanding as to the importance a vibrant urban market can bring to the Peterborough downtown core,” he said. “The site is on the former location of the Wednesday market and many vendors are overjoyed to be returning to a location that had a strong and vibrant place in the city.

“We look forward to a great summer filled with exciting events, and wonderful seasonal products.”