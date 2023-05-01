Menu

Crime

Man charged after woman assaulted on Toronto bus, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 2:10 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on April 30, at 8:16 p.m., officers received a report of an assault on board a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West area.

Police said a woman was sitting on a bus when she was approached by an unknown man.

Officers said the woman moved to the front of the bus because the man was screaming.

Police said the man allegedly followed the woman to the front of the bus and pushed her, causing her to stumble out of the bus.

Officers said the man then allegedly threw a glass bottle “in the direction of the woman,” but missed her.

“The man followed the woman off the bus and pushed her once again,” police allege in a news release.

Officers said the woman ran away and hid.

According to police, officers located the man, but he allegedly resisted arrest.

Police said 40-year-old Junior Blake from Toronto has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and resisting a peace officer.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoAssaultTTCTPSToronto Transit Commissionassault investigationCrime TorontoTTC Violence
