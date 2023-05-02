Met Gala 2023: The biggest, boldest looks to walk fashion’s finest red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

It was a night of glitz, glamour and wild sartorial selections as Hollywood’s most fashionable stars descended on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the Met Gala.

The theme of the evening’s annual fundraiser, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” was dedicated to the late fashion designer, who died in 2019.

(The theme faced significant pushback from the fashion industry due to Lagerfeld’s occasional problematic views. He was known to make quips that were misogynistic, racist and fatphobic.)

Despite the backlash, Lagerfeld’s contributions to fashion have been plentiful and attendees had no shortage of inspiration. He designed not only for his eponymous brand, but also worked with prominent fashion houses Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, Patou and Chloé.

8:53 All the ‘Gilded Glamour’ and top looks from the Met Gala

The result was a feast of memorable moments with Anne Hathaway and Janelle Monáe providing particularly notable ensembles. Bad Bunny and Rihanna also turned out odes to Parisian fashion.

As expected, several stars took inspiration from Lagerfeld’s beloved feline, Choupette. Doja Cat arrived in a high-fashion, glittering look inspired by the white cat, while others like Jared Leto took a much more literal — and furrier — approach.

There was even a bit of drama on the carpet this year, with both actor and director Olivia Wilde and Vogue China’s editor-in-chief, Margaret Zhang, arriving in the same dress designed by Chloé.

The real fun of the Met Gala, at least for non-attendees, is judging the fashion of all of Hollywood’s biggest celebs. There was a special kind of irony this year as viewers around the world tuned in wearing sweatpants to watch an event in honour of the designer who notoriously despised the loungewear. (Lagerfeld once said, “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat.”)

Whether you’re wearing sweatpants or not, let’s round up some of the most fun, elegant and outrageous looks of the night.

Anne Hathaway

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ashley Graham

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Brian Tyree Henry

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

View image in full screen Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

View image in full screen John Shearer/WireImage

Doja Cat

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

View image in full screen John Shearer/WireImage

Jessica Chastain

View image in full screen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

View image in full screen John Shearer/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Michelle Yeoh

View image in full screen Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Jeremy Pope

View image in full screen Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

View image in full screen Taylor Hill/Getty Images and Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cardi B

View image in full screen Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sora Choi

View image in full screen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lil Nas X

View image in full screen Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

View image in full screen Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jenna Ortega

View image in full screen John Shearer/WireImage

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Billie Eilish

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy

View image in full screen Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

View image in full screen Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

View image in full screen Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Barry Keoghan

View image in full screen Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen

View image in full screen The Met Museum/Vogue

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang

Taylor Hill/Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Finally, one last honourable mention to A$AP Rocky, who appeared to forgo the event’s line at the door in favour of hopping the barrier onto the carpet (and using one unsuspecting woman’s face for balance).

