Entertainment

Met Gala 2023: The biggest, boldest looks to walk fashion’s finest red carpet

By Michelle Butterfield & Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 11:14 am
Met Gala 2023: The bold, elegant, and outrageous looks from the red carpet
It was a night of glitz, glamour and wild sartorial selections as Hollywood’s most fashionable stars descended on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the Met Gala.

The theme of the evening’s annual fundraiser, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” was dedicated to the late fashion designer, who died in 2019.

(The theme faced significant pushback from the fashion industry due to Lagerfeld’s occasional problematic views. He was known to make quips that were misogynistic, racist and fatphobic.)

Despite the backlash, Lagerfeld’s contributions to fashion have been plentiful and attendees had no shortage of inspiration. He designed not only for his eponymous brand, but also worked with prominent fashion houses Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, Patou and Chloé.

Click to play video: 'All the ‘Gilded Glamour’ and top looks from the Met Gala'
All the ‘Gilded Glamour’ and top looks from the Met Gala

The result was a feast of memorable moments with Anne Hathaway and Janelle Monáe providing particularly notable ensembles. Bad Bunny and Rihanna also turned out odes to Parisian fashion.

As expected, several stars took inspiration from Lagerfeld’s beloved feline, Choupette. Doja Cat arrived in a high-fashion, glittering look inspired by the white cat, while others like Jared Leto took a much more literal — and furrier — approach.

There was even a bit of drama on the carpet this year, with both actor and director Olivia Wilde and Vogue China’s editor-in-chief, Margaret Zhang, arriving in the same dress designed by Chloé.

The real fun of the Met Gala, at least for non-attendees, is judging the fashion of all of Hollywood’s biggest celebs. There was a special kind of irony this year as viewers around the world tuned in wearing sweatpants to watch an event in honour of the designer who notoriously despised the loungewear. (Lagerfeld once said, “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat.”)

Whether you’re wearing sweatpants or not, let’s round up some of the most fun, elegant and outrageous looks of the night.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway in a long, white gown. It is held together with what appears to be large, gold safety pins. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham wearing a pink and black mermaid style gown. The end of the dress has a black peek-a-boo fabric. The sleeves jut out in black, structured frills. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry wearing a stylish black suit, long pearls and a large, frilly cape. View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Lizzo wearing a full-length black dress adorned in strings of pearls. View image in full screen
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal in a long red coat, red shirt, black tie and black shorts. He is wearing long black boots. View image in full screen
John Shearer/WireImage

Doja Cat

Doja Cat in a sparkly dress with a hood and cat ears. Her make up is done to look like a cat. View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Jared Leto cannot be seen wearing a full body fur cat costume. He is dabbing in the picture. View image in full screen
John Shearer/WireImage

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain in a full-length black gown and frilly train. Parts of the train are sheer, as well as her elbow-length black gloves. View image in full screen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian in a full-length gown consisting mostly of Pearls. She wears a billowing cape around her lower arms. Ther cape has a long train. View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny wearing a white suit with billowing white rose sleeves. His hair is gelled down. View image in full screen
John Shearer/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner in a sparkly black bodysuit with a white collar and beyond-floor-length sleeves. View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh in a flowy black and white gown. The sleeves and train of the dress are billowed. View image in full screen
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope wearing a large white cape with a black portrait of Karl Lagerfeld printed on it. View image in full screen
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Janelle Monáe

A split photo of Janelle Monáe. On the left, she wears a triangular structured, layered suit. Her tie is structured to look like its blowing in the wind. On the right, she wears just the shell of the constructed gown and a bra and panties underneath. View image in full screen
Taylor Hill/Getty Images and Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cardi B

Cardi B in a stiff, leather-looking ball gown adorned with large, faux roses. Her hair is silver and teased high with a headband. View image in full screen
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sora Choi

Sora Choi in a tweed suit with white spots. She is wearing a heavily structured cape made to look like an overthrown jacket, adorned with gold chain. View image in full screen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X in silver body paint. He wears high heeled boots, underwear and a lavish mask made from silver gems and pearls. View image in full screen
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna wears a white gown topped with a hooded jacket of white roses. A$AP Rocky wears a red kilt, white button up, black tie and a black jacket. They both are wearing black sunglasses. View image in full screen
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega in a high-low black gown with frills and gold chain. She wears a black bowtie. View image in full screen
John Shearer/WireImage

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse wears a sheer, floral adorned full-length gown. Robert Pattinson wears a full suit with a train behind his legs. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish in a full-length black, sheer gown. Her hair is pleated and pressed, and she wears long, sheer black gloves. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy

Anna Wintour wears a full-length white gown under a long gold and silver coat. Bill Nighy wears a classic suit. View image in full screen
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie wears a full-length black gown with clear panels in the bodice. View image in full screen
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh in a full-length white gown with a black bow and large train. Her hair is buzzed, and she wears a tall crown of feathers. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman wears a floor-length pink, feathered dress. Keith Urban wears a black tuxedo, View image in full screen
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan wears a blue plaid suit. View image in full screen
Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen in a full-length white dress with a massive feather cape behind her. View image in full screen
The Met Museum/Vogue

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wear the same dress, Wilde in white and Zhang in black. The dress is full-length with a gold motif in the middle and cut outs along the hips.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Finally, one last honourable mention to A$AP Rocky, who appeared to forgo the event’s line at the door in favour of hopping the barrier onto the carpet (and using one unsuspecting woman’s face for balance).

Met GalaKarl LagerfeldMet Gala Fashionmet gala best looksmet gala photoswho attended the Met Galamet gala 2023met gala 2023 best dressedmet gala 2023 photosmet gala 2023 worst fashionmet gala best and worst dressedmet gala best fashion
