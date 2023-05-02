Met Gala 2023: The biggest, boldest looks to walk fashion’s finest red carpet

It was a night of glitz, glamour and wild sartorial selections as Hollywood’s most fashionable stars descended on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the Met Gala.
The theme of the evening’s annual fundraiser, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” was dedicated to the late fashion designer, who died in 2019.
(The theme faced significant pushback from the fashion industry due to Lagerfeld’s occasional problematic views. He was known to make quips that were misogynistic, racist and fatphobic.)
Despite the backlash, Lagerfeld’s contributions to fashion have been plentiful and attendees had no shortage of inspiration. He designed not only for his eponymous brand, but also worked with prominent fashion houses Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, Patou and Chloé.
The result was a feast of memorable moments with Anne Hathaway and Janelle Monáe providing particularly notable ensembles. Bad Bunny and Rihanna also turned out odes to Parisian fashion.
As expected, several stars took inspiration from Lagerfeld’s beloved feline, Choupette. Doja Cat arrived in a high-fashion, glittering look inspired by the white cat, while others like Jared Leto took a much more literal — and furrier — approach.
There was even a bit of drama on the carpet this year, with both actor and director Olivia Wilde and Vogue China’s editor-in-chief, Margaret Zhang, arriving in the same dress designed by Chloé.
The real fun of the Met Gala, at least for non-attendees, is judging the fashion of all of Hollywood’s biggest celebs. There was a special kind of irony this year as viewers around the world tuned in wearing sweatpants to watch an event in honour of the designer who notoriously despised the loungewear. (Lagerfeld once said, “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat.”)
Whether you’re wearing sweatpants or not, let’s round up some of the most fun, elegant and outrageous looks of the night.
Anne Hathaway
Ashley Graham
Brian Tyree Henry
Lizzo
Pedro Pascal
Doja Cat
Jared Leto
Jessica Chastain
Kim Kardashian
Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner
Michelle Yeoh
Jeremy Pope
Janelle Monáe
Cardi B
Sora Choi
Lil Nas X
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Jenna Ortega
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse
Billie Eilish
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
Margot Robbie
Florence Pugh
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Barry Keoghan
Gisele Bündchen
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang
Finally, one last honourable mention to A$AP Rocky, who appeared to forgo the event’s line at the door in favour of hopping the barrier onto the carpet (and using one unsuspecting woman’s face for balance).
Comments