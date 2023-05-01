Guelph man charged after police say he threatened child with a hatchet

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man is facing charges after Guelph police say a child was threatened with a hatchet.

Authorities said officers were called to a townhouse complex on Sunday around 6:15 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw the accused take the weapon out of his car and got to the playground area where he appeared to use it while yelling at a young child.

The man and child do not know each other and investigators said no one involved in the incident is hurt.

Police said they found the individual sitting inside his car and he showed signs of impairment including slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked to provide a breath sample, they said the man refused.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, impaired operation and refusing a breath sample.