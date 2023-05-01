Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Guelph man charged after police say he threatened child with a hatchet

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 1, 2023 12:45 pm
Guelph police said no one is hurt after a young child was threatened by one individual with a hatchet in the city's west end. A 37-year-old man faces multiple charges. View image in full screen
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after Guelph police say a child was threatened with a hatchet.

Authorities said officers were called to a townhouse complex on Sunday around 6:15 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw the accused take the weapon out of his car and got to the playground area where he appeared to use it while yelling at a young child.

The man and child do not know each other and investigators said no one involved in the incident is hurt.

Police said they found the individual sitting inside his car and he showed signs of impairment including slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

When asked to provide a breath sample, they said the man refused.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, impaired operation and refusing a breath sample.

