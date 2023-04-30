Menu

Canada

NB Power cuts ties with private instructor after truck pushes public service picketer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2023 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Video shows NB Power truck making contact with striking PSAC employees'
Video shows NB Power truck making contact with striking PSAC employees
Video from the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) picket line at CFB Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B. shows an altercation between a NB Power truck and striking employees.
New Brunswick’s Crown energy corporation says it has cut ties with a private instructor after one of its trucks was filmed driving into a federal public service picket and pushing someone down the street.

A news release says two students in a lineman training program were in the truck with the instructor, whom NB Power says is employed by an unnamed private training company.

The power corporation’s release says it has “terminated his involvement with NB Power.”

The release says the behaviour shown in the video is “truly unacceptable,” adding no NB Power employees were involved in the incident though a company truck was used.

The RCMP said Friday they were investigating after a video surfaced on social media showing an NB Power truck honking and grazing one person amid a group of picketing federal employees crossing a street in Oromocto, N.B.

The heavy truck then bumps into another protester and nudges him down the road until he jumps out of the way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.

