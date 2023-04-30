NB Power cuts ties with private instructor after truck pushes public service picketer

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Crown energy corporation says it has cut ties with a private instructor after one of its trucks was filmed driving into a federal public service picket and pushing someone down the street.

A news release says two students in a lineman training program were in the truck with the instructor, whom NB Power says is employed by an unnamed private training company.

The power corporation’s release says it has “terminated his involvement with NB Power.”

The release says the behaviour shown in the video is “truly unacceptable,” adding no NB Power employees were involved in the incident though a company truck was used.

The RCMP said Friday they were investigating after a video surfaced on social media showing an NB Power truck honking and grazing one person amid a group of picketing federal employees crossing a street in Oromocto, N.B.

Story continues below advertisement

The heavy truck then bumps into another protester and nudges him down the road until he jumps out of the way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.