Sports

Itching to test your ride in the Okanagan? Autocross may be the answer

By Victoria Femia & Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 12:39 pm
Itching to test your ride? Autocross may be the answer
It’s spring, and Okanagan Precision Driving Academy has listed its autocross schedule for the year. If you don’t know what autocross its, you’re about to find out.
The Okanagan Precision Driving Academy is putting rubber to the road with autocross events scheduled around the Valley for the entire summer.

The motorsport uses traffic cones in a paved lot to produce a small course for competitive events.

“It allows people to come out, push cars to the limit in a safe, fun environment. And have competitive fun as well,” said Steve Wensley of Okanagan Precision Driving Academy.

The Okanagan Precision Driving Association puts on these events and anyone, with almost any type of car, can become a member.

The objective of the course is to make it through as quickly as possible, without moving or knocking over a cone. Vehicle modifications are allowed, but times are adjusted for horsepower and handling advantages.

“That’s the thing, competing with other people, but really competing with yourself to go faster than the last one,” said one competitor, Marc Novakowski.

Everyone’s best run of the day goes toward their season’s point accumulation.

Anyone who feels that competing isn’t for them can join Okanagan Autocross as a volunteer.

A full schedule of events can be found at okananganautocross.net.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

