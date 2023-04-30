Itching to test your ride in the Okanagan? Autocross may be the answer

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Precision Driving Academy is putting rubber to the road with autocross events scheduled around the Valley for the entire summer.

The motorsport uses traffic cones in a paved lot to produce a small course for competitive events.

“It allows people to come out, push cars to the limit in a safe, fun environment. And have competitive fun as well,” said Steve Wensley of Okanagan Precision Driving Academy.

The Okanagan Precision Driving Association puts on these events and anyone, with almost any type of car, can become a member.

The objective of the course is to make it through as quickly as possible, without moving or knocking over a cone. Vehicle modifications are allowed, but times are adjusted for horsepower and handling advantages.

“That’s the thing, competing with other people, but really competing with yourself to go faster than the last one,” said one competitor, Marc Novakowski.

Everyone’s best run of the day goes toward their season’s point accumulation.

Anyone who feels that competing isn’t for them can join Okanagan Autocross as a volunteer.

A full schedule of events can be found at okananganautocross.net.