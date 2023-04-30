Disaster avoided after fire breaks out at railway museum in Middleton, N.S.

A crisis was averted at a railway museum in Middleton, N.S., on Friday evening after a fire broke out and put a collection of historical artifacts and exhibits showcasing years of economic development in the Annapolis Valley at risk.

According to a release from the Middleton Railway Museum, local fire crews arrived within minutes after flames became visible from outside the building. The fire was first seen from the waiting room, which also serves as a library of railway-themed books within the 105-year-old station-turned-museum.

The call to first responders came in around 10 p.m.

“The quick response and firefighting skills of the members of the Middleton Fire Department saved an historic piece of history in Middleton after fire of unknown origin threatened the structure,” said museum society chairman David Hankinson.

Fire crews from Middleton, Lawrencetown, Nictaux, and Kingston knocked the fire down quickly and remained at the scene afterwards in attempts to determine the cause of the fire.

The release said there was no structural damage, though some of the building’s new plaster had been ruined and smoke damage was extensive throughout three additional rooms. Firefighters stayed at the old Dominion Atlantic Railway station until around midnight in attempts to determine the cause of the blaze.

The museum has recently undergone renovations with plans to reopen for Mother’s Day. The waiting room, where the fire broke out, was one of the areas in the museum receiving some touch-ups. The windows of the room had recently been refinished and reinstalled, but have since cracked due to the heat of the fire.

An elaborate model railway being constructed in the museum’s freight shed is said to have been unaffected by the fire.

“It’s a setback,” said Hankinson, who noted that the museum is insured, “Cost of repairs will be assessed in the coming days, but we hope to be back on track soon.”

Hankinson said the new plaster recently applied to the walls and ceiling have been ruined due to the fire.

As for adhering to the museum’s schedule for reopening, he said the board will discuss options in the coming days and keep the public informed through social media.

Hankinson said the museum has received lots of support from the community after people heard of the fire.

“Dozens of messages of support and encouragement have been coming in from across the province and beyond,” he said. “It’s an appreciated validation and gives us the motivation to press on.”

The museum has since made a Facebook post thanking people for their concerns and addressing questions surrounding how people can help by linking users to a Canada Helps donation site. It also encouraged community members to volunteer.

The Middleton Railway Museum is located at one of the Dominion Atlantic Railways that are still open to the public. According to its website, it is one of eight sites throughout the province that the Nova Scotia Railway Heritage Society promotes as “key attractions” for visitors.