Parkland County wildfire prompts emergency evacuations near Entwistle

Fueled by warm weather, winds and extremely dry conditions, a wildfire has grown near the hamlet of Entwistle and on Saturday night an evacuation order was issued for the community west of Edmonton in Parkland County.

Evansburg RCMP said officers were assisting the fire department with a large grass fire.

The fire is just south of Highway 16, between Range Road 70 and 71. Due to high winds, the fire is quickly heading towards Entwistle. An evacuation has begun.

People who are west of Range Road 65, north of Township Road 530 to Township Road 534, including all residents of Entwistle, have been told to evacuate immediately.

“Gather important documents, medication, and enough food and water to be away from home for at least three days. Head west on Highway 16. An update with more details will follow,” said an emergency alert issued just after 6 p.m.

People being evacuated can go to Tomahawk Community Center, and RCMP said further information will be provided to them there.

511 Alberta said Highway 22 was closed from Highway 16 to Township Road 544 because of the wildfire.

Hwy22 from Hwy16 to TwpRd544, W of Evansburg – Closed due to wildfire in the area. Crews on scene, avoid the area. (6:47pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) April 30, 2023

A fire ban was put into effect in Parkland County earlier in the week due to the conditions.

No outdoor fires are permitted until further notice, including screened fire pits, burn barrels/incinerators, recreational fire pits and charcoal briquette barbecues.

Only gas and propane appliances such as barbecues, stoves and fire pits are allowed.

All fire permits are suspended or cancelled, and no new fire permits will be issued.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…